Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde to wrap up final leg shoot of Prabhas starrer and head next for Beast

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram story and shared a glimpse of her heading to Hyderabad for Radhe Shyam shoot co-starring Prabhas.

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is one of the much-awaited films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. Directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar, the film will see Prabhas in a romantic hero avatar yet again after a very long time. Radhe Shyam was scheduled to release in July, however, the makers have decided to postpone it due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no official word regarding the same yet. Meanwhile, the makers have resumed the last leg of the shoot in Hyderabad.

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram story and shared a glimpse of her heading to Hyderabad for Radhe Shyam shoot co-starring Prabhas. After wrapping up Radhe Shyam, Pooja Hegde will head to Chennai on July 1 for Vijay co-starrer Thalapathy 65 shoot. Pooja Hegde will finally join Vijay for the new schedule shoot of their upcoming film 'Beast' in Chennai. According to our sources, massive sets have been created in Chennai for the film's new schedule. The team has spent a whopping amount on the same.

Meanwhile, take a look at Pooja's IG story:

Also Read: Pooja Hegde looks no less than a diva in this yellow saree by Manish Malhotra; Yay or Nay

Well, Pooja Hegde is on a roll and is one of the busiest actresses in the film industry. The actress is loaded with a lot of big-budget Hindi and South films.

Prabhas, on the other hand, has 4 Pan-India projects including Radhe Shyam. He is also shooting for Prashanth Neel's film Salaar and Om Raut directorial Adipurush. The actor will kickstart the shoot for Nag Ashwin's untitled Pan-India film in early 2022. The film also stars and Amitabh Bachchan.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×