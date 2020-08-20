Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde to resume shoot in October?

Prabhas will finish his shoot for Radhe Shyam soon before jumping on to this next film with Deepika Padukone. They have already completed around 40 percent of the film.

Baahubali star Prabhas is on a roll with back to back big projects lined up for the release in 2021 and 2022. The Pan-India star will be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in their big-budget film, Radhe Shyam. The film is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas will also be seen sharing the screen space with in Mahanati director Nag Ashwin's untitled film. He also announced about his next mega-project titled, Adipurush. The film will be directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Well, Prabhas is totally occupied for the next two years and is looking forward to completing the shoot of the films. Reportedly, the Saaho star will resume the shoot of Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde in the second half of October. Considering, things are getting back to normal slowly, the makers have decided to resume shoot as soon as possible. Prabhas will finish his shoot for Radhe Shyam soon before jumping on to this next film with Deepika Padukone. They have already completed around 40 per cent of the film, and will wrap shoot in two months.

The team wrapped up Georgian schedule in March and returned to India due to COVID-19. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted.

Radhe Shyam will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

