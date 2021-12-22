Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer' trailer to be out tomorrow; Details Inside

Makers of magnum opus Radhe Shyam are all set for a massive fan event in Hyderabad. During the film's trailer launch over 40,000 fans from across the country will be joining in the grand celebration along with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Talking about the unprecedented event, Pooja Hegde shared on Twitter, “The stage is set. The love story is about to begin. #RadheShyamTrailer out tomorrow.”

According to Pinkvilla sources, close to 40,000 fans from all over India will be attending the event following all the COVID-19 protocols. Only people with double vaccination certificates will be allowed entry for the event. Also, an enormous set is being constructed at an open ground at the Ramoji studios. Our sources further informed that that temperature checks, sanitisers and masks will be mandatory for the event.

Prabhas was last seen in 2019 film Saaho. The actor has been out of the public radar for the last two years due to the pandemic. Fans of the Baahubali actor have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. Audiences have been waiting with bated breath for Radhe Shyam’s theatrical release. The film presented by T-Series has been helmed by filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar. Editing for this latest venture has been handled by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Prabhas’ next will also see Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi and Murali Sharma playing supporting roles. Radhe Shyam produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod will hit the silver screens on 14 January 2022.