Radhe Shyam: Prabhas celebrates the film's wrap with team ahead of BIG update on July 30

Director Radha Krishna Kumar of the much-awaited film ‘Radhe Shyam’ took to Twitter and announced that the last schedule of the film has been wrapped up. Radha Krishna wrote in the tweet, "All done with the last schedule of #RadheShyam … I spread my love to all our darling fans !! This pandemic had a toll on all our expectations!! An update is on the way. 3 days more for the official update !!! Let’s all wait." One of the most awaited projects in the country currently, Prabhas will be sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde in the hugely mounted love story.

Makers of Radhe Shyam took to Twitter and announced that a major update on the film is coming on July 30. Radhe Shyam was initially scheduled to release on the same date but the production plans got interrupted due to the widespread of COVID 19 during the second wave. Vamsi shared a tweet that read, “To all our darling fans. Due to the ongoing COVID situation, we could not release our movie #RadheShyam in theaters on July 30. Hence, we will be sharing an update with you on the very same day at 9:18 AM tomorrow. Stay tuned.”

Prabhas and the team have been celebrating the production wrap on their mega venture. Radhe Shyam has been under production for almost three years now. The big-budget romantic drama features an ensemble cast with the likes of Krishnam Raju, Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies. Radhe Shyam is being made simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu while being dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam.

