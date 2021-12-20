Radhe Shyam: Prabhas introduces Rebel star Krishnam Raju as Paramahamsa; Check out first look

Prabhas has shared the first look of his uncle and Rebel star Krishnam Raju as Paramahamsa from their upcoming Pan-India film, Radhe Shyam. The first look of the legendary actor looks every bit intriguing. Sharing the first look on IG, Prabhas wrote, "It has been nothing short of an honour to work with my uncle, legendary Rebel Star, Dr. @uvkrishnamraju garu yet again. Here's presenting #Paramahamsa's first look from #RadheShyam."

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is one of the much-awaited Pan-India projects that is releasing on 14 January 2022. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be released as dubbed versions in other languages.

Check out Krishnam Raju's first look below:

Pan-India star Prabhas has been busy hopping on from sets to sets since has 5 big forthcoming films amongst which 'Radhe Shyam', 'Adipurush' and 'Salaar' are 2022 releases.

Having multiple commitments for the upcoming projects, he is literally going through a jam-packed schedule. He has already kickstarted shooting for Nag Ashwin's film, tentatively called Project K. The film stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

