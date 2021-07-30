Radhe Shyam: Prabhas looks dapper in NEW POSTER; Pooja Hegde co starrer to release on Makar Sankranti 2022

The upcoming pan-Indian film, Radhe Shyam is one of the most-awaited and anticipated films of Indian cinema. The film features the two of most popular actors, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is the talk of the town as Prabhas will be seen in a romantic avatar after years. The film was slated to release on July 30 but due to the pandemic, it got postponed. On the note, the makers decided to share a big update on the same date to excite the fans.

The makers of the film took to social media and released a new poster to announce a new release date. Radhe Shyam is all set to entertain the audience in theatres for this Makar Sankranti, 14 January 2022. In the poster, clad in a suit and a briefcase in hand, Prabhas can be seen looking dapper. Take a look at the poster here:

New Year. New Beginnings. And a New Release Date! #RadheShyam all set to release in a theatres near you on Makar Sankranti, 14th January 2022 Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/FyhaF5kD8W — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) July 30, 2021

Yesterday, the entire shoot of Radhe Shyam was wrapped up. The team of the film along with Prabhas celebrated the wrap up and posed for photos together, which went viral on social media platforms. Radhe Shyam, which has been under production for almost three years now, is all set to release very soon.

Radhe Shyam features Prabhas as Vikram Aditya and Pooja Hegde as Prerna. The film is jointly produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies. The film is being made simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu while being dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. The big-budget romantic drama features an ensemble cast with the likes of Krishnam Raju, Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in pivotal roles.