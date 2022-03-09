Radhe Shyam: Prabhas looks dapper in semi formals as he gets papped at promotions; PICS

Prabhas is currently busy promoting his upcoming pan-Indian film Radhe Shyam. Today, yet again, paparazzi clicked the actor as he made a stylish appearance at the promotions. Keeping his style and comfort in hand, He opted for black semi-formals and looked dapper as always.

Prabhas was spotted in Delhi during the promotions of Radhe Shyam. The actor wore denim jeans and paired them up with a black t-shirt and jacket. With sunnies and beige loafer shoes, he completed the simple yet dashing look.

Take a look at the pics here:

After the grand trailer, last Wednesday in Mumbai, a new romantic Hindi song Ishq Mein Hoon was released sung by Manan Bhardwaj and Harjot Kaur.

Touted to be science fiction, Radhe Shyam is set in 1970s Europe and is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas will be seen in the role palmist, who knows past, present and future and Amitabh Bachchan is the narrator of the movie. Apart from the leads, the film also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, the film reaches the theatres on 11 March. The movie has been simultaneously shot in both Telugu and Hindi.

