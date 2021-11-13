Radhe Shyam: Prabhas & Pooja Hegde starrer's new update announced; First Single to be out on November 15

Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated films of 2022 as it has Prabhas in the lead role, along with Pooja Hegde. The love drama is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. While fans have been eagerly waiting for an update from the movie, here comes the big one. The first single of Radhe Shyam will be unveiled on November 15 at 5 pm.

On November 13, UV Creations, the film's production house, took to social media to announce the release date of the first single. They shared a new poster and wrote, "The wait is over! Get ready for the #FirstRadheShyamSong to dominate your playlist! #RadheShyam Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja."

While Justin Prabhakaran will be scoring the music for all the South languages, Mithoon and Manan Bhardwaj will be providing music for the Hindi version of Radhe Shyam.

Fans are beyond excited for this update from Radhe Shyam as they have been waiting for a very long time. Recently Prabhas' ardent fan from Andhra Pradesh penned a suicide note over the makers not releasing Radhe Shyam's updates.

Radhe Shyam is made simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, while being dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. The big-budget romantic drama features an ensemble cast with the likes of Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in pivotal roles.

Also Read: NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna's next grand launch; Shruti Haasan graces in a pretty red ethnic look

Radhe Shyam will release in theatres worldwide on January 14, on the occasion of Sankranti. The film will clash at the box office with Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak.