Radhe Shyam: Prabhas says he's inspired by Amitabh Bachchan, Salman, SRK; Talks on Allu Arjun's Pushpa success

Ahead of the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam release, the makers today hosted a grand trailer launch event as they unveiled the video. Speaking during the media interaction, Prabhas revealed that he found inspiration in Bollywood superstars for Radhe Shyam and also spoke about Allu Arjun's Pushpa success and Indian cinema growing big.

During the launch event, Prabhas spoke to the media and said that Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are his inspirations from Bollywood for Radhe Shyam. He further added, "Amitabh sir is a legend, everybody loves him so yeah."

Prabhas emphasizes the importance of Indian films and how they have managed to do so since the Baahubali franchise to Allu Arjun's Pushpa. The actor said, "Maybe it started with Rajamouli or Baahubali, but we must make Indian films. The time has come and Baahubali, KGF did and now Pushpa, we are getting closer to making Indian films, more and more. In the future, we might release, 50 Indian films. that's a very good sign. We will be the world's biggest industry."

The trailer, which was unveiled some time ago, promises a war between love and destiny. Prabhas as a palmist predicts the life and death of everyone just by seeing their hands. The trailer looks electrifying and fans can't wait to watch the superstar in a romantic avatar.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s. The film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations in association with T Series. Amitabh Bachchan is a narrator and Krishnam Raju will be seen in a crucial role.

