Radhe Shyam: Prabhas slays casual look as he flaunts his radiant smile at the promotions; PICS

As the much-awaited Radhe Shyam is gearing up for the big release in a week, the lead actor Prabhas is busy promoting the film all around India. A new day so comes a new place for promotions and a handsome new look of the pan Indian star. The actor, whose style is all about keeping casual, has yet again shown he is the best at it as he looks super cool in basic attire.

Prabhas opted for a casual yet stylish one for today's promotions in Hyderabad. He can be seen in blue jeans, a black tee paired up with a red jacket. The actor completed the look with loafers, red sunnies and a bright smile. Well, looks like red is the new colour for Prabhas as he was spotted yesterday also in a casual look with a pop of red. As Radhe Shyam is a love saga, red seems to be the right colour.

Check out pics here:

This morning, Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and shared the teaser video of a new love-filled song titled Ishq Mein Hoon from Radhe Shyam and it looks like a perfect romantic track.

