Radhe Shyam: Prabhas spreads cheer for 'many festivals' with his lover boy look in new poster & wishes fans

The makers of Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde released a new poster on social media on the occasion of several important festivals on Tuesday. The superstar shared his lover boy look and left fans gushing.

On the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Navreh to Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, and many more important and cheerful festivals, Prabhas took to social media to send out wishes to his fans along with a new poster of his upcoming film, Radhe Shyam. The film that will star Prabhas as a romantic hero opposite Pooja Hegde has been in the headlines for the longest time. The pre-teaser and teaser of the film broke all records and fans loved the 'lover boy' avatar of Prabhas in the upcoming romantic film.

Now, amid this, on Tuesday, as the country is celebrating various festivals in different states, Prabhas shared a special wish for his fans on social media along with a new poster of Radhe Shyam. Prabhas took to his social media and shared, “One binding factor of the celebrations of these beautiful festivals is LOVE. Feel it. Cherish it. Spread it. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh & Poila Boshak."

In the poster, one can see Prabhas in his retro avatar donning a brown turtleneck and creating yet again, an aura for the film which is widely awaited. The posters wish and celebrate the many festivals of the nation— from Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Navreh to Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu and many more.

Take a look:

Radhe Shyam will be a multilingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar, and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The music of the film is also something that fans are looking forward to. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod and will release on July 30, 2021.

Also Read|Radhe Shyam Teaser: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's love saga to release on July 30

Credits :Prabhas Instagram

Share your comment ×