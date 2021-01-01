Radhe Shyam: Prabhas treats fans with the OFFICIAL POSTER of the film as he welcomes 2021

Prabhas and Pooja Hedge starrer Radhe Shyam will be released in 2021. Meanwhile, check out the special surprise that he has for his fans.

If there is one movie that has been making headlines for a long time, it is definitely Radhe Shyam. It happens to be one of Prabhas’ most-awaited films and marks his first-ever collaboration with Pooja Hedge. Their first look from the movie was already unveiled sometime back and the curious buffs had been eagerly waiting for some more updates since then. And now, the Baahubali star has something special to share with his fans on the occasion of New Year 2021.

Yes, you heard it right. That is because Prabhas has shared the official poster of Radhe Shyam that is sure to send the fans into a frenzy. Talking about the same, he writes, “To all my lovely fans, wishing you a Happy & Healthy 2021. #RadheShyam. The actor looks dapper in the undoubtedly intriguing poster as he is seen wearing a black sweatshirt teamed up with matching pants. The South star also wears a black Ben Hogan style cap.

Check out the poster below:

Talking about the romantic drama, it has been written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Moreover, its music has been composed by Justin Prabhakaran. Apart from them, the movie also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and others in pivotal roles. They have reportedly shot for the same in locations across Georgia, Italy, and Hyderabad. Its shoot was halted for a specific period owing to the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed in October 2020. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of its release date.

