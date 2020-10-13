  1. Home
Radhe Shyam: Prabhas wishes Pooja Hegde on her birthday and shares her FIRST look as Prerana

To celebrate Pooja Hegde's birthday, Prabhas has shared a beautiful first look of her as Prerana from their upcoming film, Radhe Shyam.
3447 reads Mumbai Updated: October 13, 2020 10:20 am
Radhe Shyam: Prabhas wishes Pooja Hegde on her birthday and shares her FIRST look as Prerana
On Pooja Hegde's birthday, Prabhas shared the first look of the actress from their upcoming film Radhe Shyam. 

