Radhe Shyam Promotions: Prabhas flaunts his dimpled smile; Pooja Hegde dazzles in a red co-ord set

As pan-Indian romantic entertainer Radhe Shyam is gearing up for the grand release on March 11, lead actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are busy promoting the film. Today, yet again, Prabhas and Pooja were spotted in Mumbai in their best stylish attires and we are totally hooked to the screens about how stunning they look together. While the Baahubali actor aced the casual look, Pooja showed how to glam up the red way in a co-ord set.

Call it rare and unusual as Prabhas flaunted his dimple smile, clad in black cargo pants, white tee paired up with denim jacket. With a rugged beard, smile and sunnies, he made his appearance head-turning worthy.

Pooja Hegde yet again made a statement in the red co-ord set. The ensemble has bell-bottom pants and a full sleeve blouse. She made sure her outfit stood out as she kept her makeup very subtle and tied her hair up. With gold rings and stud earrings, the beauty completed the red attire and looked alluring. If going all-out with glam is a mindset and this look will surely help!

On Wednesday, the grand trailer launch took place in Mumbai, both stars graced the event and revealed major details about the movie. Want to know more details about the event. Check out here

Touted to be science fiction, Radhe Shyam is set in 1970s Europe and Prabhas will be seen in the role palmist, who knows past, present and future. Amitabh Bachchan will narrate the movie. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the highly anticipated project is produced by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series.

