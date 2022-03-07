Radhe Shyam promotions: Prabhas graces the event in a casual black look with a pop of red

Radhe Shyam star Prabhas reached Hyderabad yesterday evening to promote his latest romantic drama alongside Pooja Hegde. The actor’s look leaned more on the casual side with a black T-shirt and black jeans paired with a checkered shirt. Prabhas looks dapper in his latest ensemble which he enhanced his look with shades and steel grey loafers.

Last Saturday, both Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were in Chennai to promote their periodic drama. The Beast actress donned a stylish white jumpsuit, while the Baahubali actor went for another casual look with a black sweatshirt and basic jeans.

Check out the pictures below:

After much delay, Radhe Shyam is scheduled to be out in theatres on 11 March and the promotions of this latest outing are going on ever since the trailer was released. Speaking of the trailer, Prabhas plays a palmist in his upcoming project, who predicts life, death, and love in the film.

Penned and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the much-talked-about film also has Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi playing pivotal roles. The movie is set in the backdrop of 1970s Europe and the melodious numbers from the film have been provided by S Thaman. UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series have financed this tale of love and destiny.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ upcoming projects include, Prashanth Neel’s Salaar with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

