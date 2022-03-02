Radhe Shyam Promotions: Prabhas keeps it cool in oversized attire; Pooja Hegde channels retro vibes

There is no stopping for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde! After the grand trailer launch, the actors have now begun promotions of their upcoming pan Indian film Radhe Shyam, which is set to release on March 11. Prabhas and Pooja posed for the paparazzi in their best stylish looks and made heads turn.

Prabhas opted for a casual yet classy look in oversized attire. He is seen wearing an oversized brown printed tee, matching jacket, and paired up with black pants. His rugged beard with sunglasses made the look perfect and best for summer. Meanwhile, neatly gelled hair and a dash of coolness only ended up accentuating his ensemble.

Coming to Pooja, she channeled retro vibes in a black stylish outfit. The actress opted for high-waisted bootleg trousers and paired them up with a black blouse. The top has balloon sleeves, a cold shoulder, and an open cut around the neck. Simple, fun, and chic. The DJ actress teamed the look with black heels and her eye-grabbing cobalt rings did make a statement. She nailed the look with her dewy glow makeup featuring shimmery eyeshadow, lots of highlighter, hints of blush, and left her long brown tresses open.

Check out pics here:

Today, the grand trailer launch took place in Mumbai. Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, director Radha Krishna Kumar, producer Bhushan Kumar, and others attended the event. From making a grand entry to opening up about marriage, pan-Indian releases, Indian cinema growing, and more, Pooja and Prabhas spoke about many things.

Prabhas has been out of the public radar for the last two years due to the pandemic. So, audiences can't keep calm as they have been waiting with bated breath for Radhe Shyam’s theatrical release.

