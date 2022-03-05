Radhe Shyam Promotions: Prabhas looks dapper in black, Pooja Hegde complements him in white; PICS

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam will be out in theatres on 11 March. Before this periodic drama reaches the audience for the final verdict, the makers are rigorously promoting the project. Yesterday evening, the leads reached Chennai to promote their latest outing. While Pooja Hegde dazzled in a stylish white jumpsuit, Prabhas went for a more casual look with a black sweatshirt and basic jeans.

The promotions of this science fiction have been going on in full swing ever since the much-awaited trailer of Radhe Shyam came out a few days back. Prabhas plays a palmist who predicts life, death and love for all the other characters in the film, and what follows thereafter makes for a very interesting watch filled with twists and turns. The trailer of the film has been well received by the audience.

Check out the pictures below:

At the launch event of the trailer, Prabhas said that although he plays a palmist in his next, his own predictions do not usually come true, especially in love. The Baahubali actor was quoted saying, "My prediction on love has always gone wrong and that's why I have not gotten married yet."

The venture also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar and Priyadarshi in important roles. Radhe Shyam is set in the backdrop of 1970s Europe. The highly anticipated project has been produced by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series.

In the meantime, Prabahs will next be seen in Salaar alongside Shruti Haasan, while Pooja Hegde will play the leading lady in Beast opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

Also Read: Genelia D'Souza makes a comeback to acting after a decade with Telugu-Kannada movie