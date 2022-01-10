Radhe Shyam: Radha Krishna Kumar shares BTS pics of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde as they gear up to come back soon

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is one of the most anticipated films of Indian cinema. If everything was well today, Radhe Shyam would have been gearing up for the big release in just four days. However, that is not possible as the movie got postponed due to the COVID-19 Omicron virus and theatres shut down in most states.

On that note, the director treated fans who are disappointed with the release postponement with a few BTS pics of Prabhas and Pooja Hedge from the sets. The pics have currently taken the internet by storm as fans are sharing them all over social media platforms.

Radhe Shyam, which was scheduled for Sankranthi release on January 14, 2021, got postponed indefinitely due to the sudden surge of the virus. A new release date will be announced once the situation settles down a little.

Radhe Shyam is set against the backdrop of Paris in the 1980s and features Prabhas as Vikram Aditya and Pooja Hegde as Prerna. The big-budget romantic drama features an ensemble cast with the likes of Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in pivotal roles.

The film is jointly produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies. Music composer Justin Prabhakaran is scoring the music. Radhe Shyam is being made simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu while being dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and other languages.