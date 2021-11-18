Radhe Shyam, RRR or Bheemla Nayak; Who do you think will opt out of Sankranthi race?

Sankranthi is the biggest season for Tollywood as many big-budget films opt for festive releases. As 2020 and 2021 didn't have any Sankranthi releases due to the pandemic, 2022 will be a huge one as the most awaited and anticipated movies of Tollywood have announced their dates for Sankranthi.

Currently, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR on January 7, Mahesh Babu's Prabhas' Radhe Shyam on January 14, and Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak are in the race during the Sankranthi season. However, with three big-ticket movies releasing together, the film Association is taking backhand on managing them as ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh and theatres are the biggest issues.

Andhra Pradesh's ticket prices issue on one hand and the huge competition among the biggies, on the other hand, have become a problem for the producers, distributors, theatre owners, and other movie traders. With all the biggies in this competition, there is no possibility of theatres being available for all the movies in the Telugu states.

To discuss all these factors, Reportedly, Tollywood biggies arranged a meeting to make major changes in the release dates and avoid clashes. An official confirmation about the dates will be made very soon.

Initially, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata was set for Sankranthi release but makers recently realized the risk factors and hence averted the box-office clash, postponing it to April 1, 2022.