Radhe Shyam: Shivarajkumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, SS Rajamouli join Prabhas starrer; Deets inside

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam, which is one of the most awaited is film is getting only bigger and bigger day by day. Talented and popular actors Shivarajkumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and director SS Rajamouli joined the cast as narrators. The trio will lend their voices for Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu versions respectively.

Prabhas took to his social media handle and shared a post to announce the big news. The actor shared a note, which read, "We are honoured to have Amitabh Bachchan Sir, Shiva Rajkumar Sir, Prithviraj Sukumaran Sir and S. S. Rajamouli Sir lending their glorious voice to our film #RadheShyam. Expressing my gratitude for making this film even more special for us as well as the audience. Thank you so much!."

For unversed, last week, the makers announced Amitabh Bachchan as narrator for the Hindi version. In the latest song, Ishq Mein Hoon, Amitabh Bachchan can be heard narrating the magical tale based on the war between destiny and love.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and features Prabhas in the role of palmist, who can tell a person’s life story from birth till death. Pooja Hegde will be seen as Prerana, the love interest of Prabhas.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the pan-India movie is being produced under the banner UV Creations and presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The film is mounted on a lavish scale with eye-appealing visuals.

