Radhe Shyam Song Soch Liya: Soulful track shows Prabhas & Pooja Hegde's heartbreak to picturesque visuals

After the teaser, the makers of Radhe Shyam have finally released the full song titled, Soch Liya. With some breathtaking visuals to Pooja Hegde and Prabhas' chemistry, the video of the song looks every bit captivating. Soch Liya showcases how the lead pair goes through a tough phase in their relationship.

While they are seen spending time separately and alone, both are thinking about the fun and sweet time spent together. The music is by Mithoon with Arijit's soothing voice that makes the song even more soulful and emotional. The lyrics of the song are written by ace lyricist Manoj Muntashir. Soch Liya is the second Hindi song released by Radhe Shyam makers.

Check out the song below:

Radhe Shyam will hit the screens on Sankranthi, January 14, 2022. It's a multi-lingual film, helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and presented by T-Series and produced by UV Creations. One of the much-awaited Pan India projects, the moviegoers cannot wait to know what's next in store for them.

