Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde spotted in Mumbai yet again, rocking a brown tracksuit; Photos

Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde arrived in Mumbai today after her return from Dubai. As per usual, the actress grabbed eyeballs for her airport look. She nailed a casual attire with a brown tracksuit and charming bracelet.

Just a week back, Pooja Hegde was papped in Bandra, Mumbai. The star garnered attention with her stunning off-duty look. Providing a twist to the basic brown tee, the actress tied it up in a knot. The look was completed with pull-over joggers.

Check out the video below:

The actress frequently visits the maximum city due to her commitments with B-town projects. She has two Bollywood projects in her kitty right now, which are Salman Khan starrer Bhaijaan and Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus.

Bhaijaan has been directed by Farhad Samji who is known for directing films like ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’ and also Akshay Kumar’s next ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. The makers are aiming to release the action drama by Eid 2023.

Apart from this, Pooja Hegde is also gearing up for the release of two high-budget films, ‘Radhe Shyam’ alongside Prabhas and ‘Beast’ alongside Thalapathy Vijay'. Both the films are highly anticipated by the fans. The songs and other snippets from the films have raised the curiosity among the audience to witness these films on the big screen.

Pooja Hegde will also do a cameo in Koratala Siva’s ‘Acharya’. The social drama will have Megastar Chiranjeevi essaying the titular role along with Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead.

With all these films in the pipeline, Pooja Hegde seems to be striking a good balance in Bollywood and South.

