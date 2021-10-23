Radhe Shyam Teaser OUT: Prabhas as Vikramaditya is not God but all things mysterious

Today, on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday, the makers of his upcoming pan Indian film Radhe Shyam released the teaser and it looks nothing but magnificent. The teaser is special as it is released only in English with subtitles of all South languages. The 1.19 minutes video promises more than romance as it is all things mysterious and eye-hooking.

Coming to the teaser, Prabhas, who is playing Vikramaditya, is a mysterious character, who is full of secrets. He says that he knows everything but is not God. Is he an astrologer, is he a psychic, who is Vikramaditya is still a mystery as he is not going to tell us now. Well, it is to be awaited till January to watch who is exactly is Vikramaditya.

While everyone expected the teaser to be full of romance, this came as a surprise. Prabhas in his mysterious character looks fresh and new. And his dapper looks in the suit are unmissable. Prabhas' voiceover in English gives depth to the teaser.





Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated movies in India as it has Prabhas in the lead role, along with Pooja Hegde. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam promises to be a blockbuster.

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies jointly. The film was made simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, while being dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. The big-budget romantic drama features an ensemble cast with the likes of Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in pivotal roles.

