Radhe Shyam Teaser Update: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer's director says the wait will be worth million smiles

Director Radha Krishna Kumar has shared an update regarding Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam's first teaser and fans can't keep calm.
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the much-anticipated films that the audience is looking forward to. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as Prabhas and Pooja have come together for the first time and their infectious chemistry has already set high expectations. Meanwhile, director Radha Krishna Kumar has shared an update regarding the film's first teaser. The director took to Twitter and wrote, "Teaser update is on the way guys!! Very very soon, till then just be patient!!! I promise your wait be worth a million smiles. #radheshyam." 

Well, moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store in for them. After wrapping up Italy schedule of the film in October, the team is currently shooting in Hyderabad. Pooja and Prabhas are shooting for Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad and are likely to wrap up the shoot soon. Meanwhile, on New Year's eve, Prabhas shared a new poster of the film featuring him in a retro and stylish look. The Baahubali wrote, "To all my lovely fans, wishing you a Happy & Healthy 2021. #RadheShyam." 

Check it out: 


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Also Read: Prabhas wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday with a mesmerising photo; Calls her 'superstar' 

Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and others in pivotal roles. The music has been composed by Justin Prabhakaran. 

How excited are you for Radhe Shyam teaser? Let us know in the comment section below. 

