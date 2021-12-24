Radhe Shyam Trailer OUT: Fans love the teaser of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde’s romantic saga, call it ‘top notch’

On Thursday, December 23, the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam finally released the much-awaited trailer of the film. The soothing teaser aptly gave fans a glimpse of the duo’s mystical chemistry. Radhe Shyam trailer begins with the film’s lead bittersweet bond. While Prabhas aka Vikram Aditya initially states that ‘love isn’t for him’. Later, he falls head over heels for Pooja Hegde aka Prerana.

With a soothing background music, the makers unveil Prabhas’ expertise of reading hands. What left us stumped was the big shipwreck at the end of the clip. It seems that the big disaster happens due to destiny’s interruption in their romantic tale. Will they overcome the hardship? Will love win against nature and destiny is the important question that the trailer poses. One will definitely find the answer to it on January 14. However, the Radhe Shyam trailer has garnered quite anticipation among fans.

Radhe Shyam trailer reaction:

As soon as the clip was released by the makers, fans were quick to share their reactions to it. While one said, “#RadheShyamTrailer is just mind blowing loved everypart of it #Prabhas has picked up a very new script and I am sure that everyone will love it. He will once again make the telugu cinema very proud!!. His looks in the trailer are stunning.” Another wrote, “Trailer filled with Romance,Drama,Thrill without much story revelation... Terrific it is.” Take a look at it below:

