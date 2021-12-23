Radhe Shyam Trailer OUT: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's magical journey of love & fate is mindblowing
Advertisement
All eyes were on Prabhas and Pooja Hegde ever since the two had announced the date of the trailer launch of their much-awaited movie Radhe Shyam. Since the first poster release of the film itself, it had created a lot of buzz amongst the fans. And today, as promised, the trailer of this Pan-India film is out. The trailer of Radhe Shyam will definitely take you on a miraculous journey and will fill your hearts with love.
Advertisement
Credits: YouTube
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!