Radhe Shyam Trailer OUT: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's magical journey of love & fate is mindblowing

All eyes were on Prabhas and Pooja Hegde ever since the two had announced the date of the trailer launch of their much-awaited movie Radhe Shyam. Since the first poster release of the film itself, it had created a lot of buzz amongst the fans. And today, as promised, the trailer of this Pan-India film is out. The trailer of Radhe Shyam will definitely take you on a miraculous journey and will fill your hearts with love.