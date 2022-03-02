Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas predicts life, death & future, promises a ride of love & destiny with Pooja Hegde

The much-awaited trailer of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is out. Witness the magic of love and destiny in 1 minute 08 seconds visual treating trailer of Radhe Shyam. Prabhas plays a palmist in the film with abilities to predict life, death and upcoming milestones. With interesting twists and turns, the trailer is all set to wow you. The launch event for the trailer held in Mumbai is the talk of the town itself. Both the leads glammed up the bash with ultra-chic ensembles. While Pooja Hegde made an appearance in a white high-neck dress, Prabhas was all swag in the black formals. The lavish event will definitely be a part of dinner discussions in the coming weeks.

Prabhas is playing the role of palmist, who predicts life, death and love. However, in real life, Prabhas is not able to do the same as he said at the launch event, "my prediction on love has always gone wrong and that's I have not got married."

Touted to be science fiction, Radhe Shyam is set in 1970s Europe. Apart from the leads, the film also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles. The highly anticipated project has been produced by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series.

