Radhe Shyam Trailer: Witness Prabhas & Pooja Hegde’s electrifying chemistry on 2 March

‘Radhe Shyam’ is definitely one of the most sought-after films in Tollywood right now. The audience has been eagerly waiting for the film’s release ever since the trailer of the movie was dropped last December. Bringing another treat for the fans, ‘Radhe Shyam’ makers are all set to release another trailer from the periodic drama. The second trailer of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will be unveiled on 2 March at 3 PM.

The first trailer of the sci-fiction was lauded by the fans as it took them on a miraculous journey filled with love. The chemistry of the leads stole the show in the first glimpse from the film. The trailer hinted that ‘Radhe Shyam’ is going to be a unique love story with a gripping mystery.

T-Series is presenting Prabhas’s next, while Radha Krishna Kumar directed the film. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, the film reaches theatres on 11 March. The movie has been simultaneously shot in both Telugu and Hindi.

As the film nears release, the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to promote ‘Radhe Shyam’. Some major events are planned for the venture in the coming two weeks.

Prabhas fans also await the release of Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the film also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Shot in both Kannada and Telugu, the project will be out in theatres by 14 April. Meanwhile, Prabhas will also star in ‘Project K’ alongside Deepika Padukone.

