Radhe Shyam Twitter Review: Netizens say Prabhas stands out in this periodic drama

The most discussed venture in Tollywood, Radhe Shyam has released in theatres today. This Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer is here to take you through a heart-wrenching love story twisted by fate. Countless fans have caught the primary show of this science fiction. Let us see what they have to say after watching Radhe Shyam.

Taking to the microblogging site, one of the fans penned these words, “#RadheShyam is one of the best movie of recent times. It is quite unique acting of #Prabhas is mind blowing and of course the climax is so good. First half was brilliant. Pooja Hegde did her job nicely, she is so cute as always. Must watch. Prabhash speaking hindi so well.” Meanwhile, another supported posted this on twitter, “Finished watching #RadheShyam. It is one of the most mindblowing and unique romances i’ve ever seen. #Prabhas is one of the best and most versatile actors in India. #PoojaHegde was fantastic. Pre interval and climax scenes are top notch with masterpiece songs. Don’t miss".

Check out the reactions below:

Digressing to the film’s storyline that is set in 1970s Europe, the project talks about a renowned palmist Vikramaditya, played by Prabhas. He decides to move to Italy after telling the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that she would be imposing an emergency soon. Vikramaditya meets a doctor named Prerana, played by Pooja Hegde on a train and feels an instant connection with her. In the meantime, she is suffering from a fatal disease, but when Vikramaditya sees her palm, he predicts that she will live for 100 years. To her surprise, he leaves the next day for good. What is this all about? Will the prediction about Prerana’s life come true?

The final verdict for this periodic drama is still to be decided by the audience.

