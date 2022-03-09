Radhe Shyam: What to expect and not to from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is just 3 a few days away from its grand release. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the magnum opus has created a massive buzz across the globe. Baahubali star Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of a palmist for the first time on screen and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them.

Radhe Shyam's songs, posters and teasers have created enough buzz and the curtain-raiser too took the internet by storm. Well, the film is all set to hit screens on March 11 amidst high expectations. But will Radhe Shyam be worth the wait?

Here's what you should expect from Radhe Shyam

Picturesque locations: The makers have put up all the possible efforts to bring the audience closer to this cinematic wonder. From scouting locations in Italy to recreating larger than life vintage sets in Hyderabad, art director Ravinder Reddy has got all the elements, detailing to make the movie look as convincing and authentic as possible. ​

Prabhas will be seen in romantic scenes with Pooja Hegde and this is going to be one of the highlights yet so refreshing. He is playing a romantic role after a decade. ​

Expect major twists and turns in the second part of the film.

The VFX, at some places, looks massive.

The interesting part is the makers were so fascinated by the inspiring journey of renowned Irish astrologer William John Warner popularly known as Cheiro, to the extent that they decided to incorporate a few major incidents from his life to be portrayed by the lead protagonist Vikramaditya, played by Prabhas.

What not to expect

This is going to be a long 2 hours and 58 min movie, which is almost 3 hours. Prabhas' films have been a tad bit longer than usual but if the content is hollow, nothing can save the film. ​

Radhe Shyam will make big numbers at the box office, but do not expect the film to have a connection throughout or keep you engaged, entertained.

No x-factor: The trailers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer failed to create the much-needed connection. Well, hope the film manages to keep the audience hold on to their seats throughout.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.