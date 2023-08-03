Radhika Pandit and daughter strike quirky pose in new post; Fans swarm comment section with Yash 19 queries

The adorable mother-daughter duo of Radhika Pandit and daughter Arya have been winning over the Internet with their latest picture. The photo has them striking up a quirky pose as they seem to be in their fun element. It is always great to witness celebrities, like Radhika here, share their candid moments on social media handles.

Fans did not wait for a second and swarmed the comment section, expressing their love for the mother-and-daughter duo. But fans could not hold back from asking about Radhika’s husband Yash’s next project. The comment section of the Instagram post quickly turned into a query session about the next film starring Yash.

Coming back to the post, Radhika and Arya can be seen in the picture, with the latter mimicking her mother’s pose. Fans could not stop gushing about the two in the comment section of Radhika’s delightful post.

Radhika Pandit and her daughter Arya strike a quirky pose in a new picture

Fans take over the comment section with Yash 19 queries

There is no combating that there is immense anticipation in regard to Yash’s new project. Usually, actors do not waste any time after a hit and hastily sign their next project. Actors tend to do this because they do not want the audience to forget them, and signing back-to-back projects gives them visibility.

That is where Yash comes in. The KGF actor did not just give a hit, but an industry hit. The KGF franchise was an important film not just for actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel’s careers but for the entire Kannada film industry. When one has such colossal success, there will be anticipation among the fans regarding the next film that they will sign.

In Yash’s case, the anticipation comes from his Kannada fans, who have been following him since the start of his career, and also from his newer fans. The latter discovered him through his recent pan-Indian success. Rumors have been going around about Yash collaborating with Geetu Mohandas for his next.

Reports have long been rampant of an announcement happening soon, but even after months, there has been zero confirmation regarding the news from either the actor or the filmmaker.

ALSO READ: Not Ranveer Singh but Chiyaan Vikram is the OG trendsetter; Performed on Dola Re Dola in 2009