Radhika Pandit plants a kiss on Yash as they both enjoy vacation in Maldives with kids; See photo

Yash and Radhika Pandit have been enjoying their vacation in Maldives, and their photos from the holiday have been making the rounds on social media.

Yash’s fans are super excited after the release of KGF: Chapter 2’s official teaser. While they are waiting to watch the magic of the actor on the big screens, Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have been treating their Instagram followers with photos from their trip to Maldives. The South star recently jetted off to Maldives sometime back with his wife Radhika Pandit and kids. Now, Radhika Pandit has taken to her Instagram stories and shared a photo with the Pan Indian star.

In the photo, she can be seen planting a peck on Yash’s cheek as they both enjoy their vacation that they like to call ‘the paradise on earth’. Well, it goes without saying that Yash is also known for sharing a close bond with his family. He is often seen accompanied by his family at various events and occasions and photos of the same have always turned out to go viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is currently being shot at a brisk pace with the final leg of the schedule currently going on. A day ahead of Yash’s birthday, the makers shared an intense teaser of the film. It is expected that the makers will announce the release date soon. While Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist, Raveena Tandron and Srinidhi Shetty will be seen as the leading ladies.

