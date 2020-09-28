Radhika Pandit shares adorable photo with Ayra; Says daughters are the best friends that one would ever need

Sharing the photos, Radhika Pandit wrote how daughters are like best friends and they are the only friends that anyone would need.

A day after international daughter’s day, KGF star Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram space and shared some adorable photos with her daughter Ayra. Sharing the photos, she wrote how daughters are like best friends and they are the only friends that anyone would need. She also stated that though she did not post the photo on daughter’s day, it was still better to be late than to never say anything. Fans took to the comments section and stated how adorable they both are.

She wrote on the photo sharing application, “DAUGHTERS... the best friends we will ever need true blessing!! P.S : I believe yesterday was daughter's day, better late than never.. happy Daughter's day to all the wonderful daughters out there”. Like all the other celebrities, Yah and Radhika Pandit have been spending quality time with their family during this period of lockdown.

See her post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2. Srinidhi Shetty will be seen playing the female lead. will be seen playing a key role and it is rumoured that she will be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the historical flick. Earlier in May, it was revealed by the makers that they have resumed the film’s work with music composition. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 1 was the biggest blockbuster Sandalwood film. Reportedly, he's suffering from stage 4 lung cancer.

