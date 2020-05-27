Radhika Pandit shares an adorable PHOTO of husband Yash and baby boy; Calls them 'my favourite boys'

The latest picture shared by Radhika Pandit of baby boy Ayush will surely melt your heart. Radhika and Yash welcomed a baby boy in the month of October 2019.

The stunning wife of KGF star Yash, Radhika Pandit shared a sweet picture of husband Yash and baby boy Ayush. The picture shows the Kannada star holding Ayush in his arms. The latest picture shared by Radhika Pandit will surely melt your heart. Radhika and Yash welcomed a baby boy in the month of October 2019. Radhika Pandit shared an adorable picture of baby Ayush on her Instagram handle and called him the apple of her eye, and the rainbow of our family. In the latest picture shared by Radhika, featuring the KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash, along with Ayush, she writes, "my favourite boys."

The fans are delighted to see every new picture of Yash and Radhika's little bundle of joy that surfaces on social media platforms. The photo shared by Radhika is just too adorable and the fans and followers of the KGF star are going gaga over it. Previously, also Yash and Radhika have shared pictures along with their kids, Ayush and Ayra. On the work front, Yash will be seen in the highly anticipated thriller called KGF: Chapter 2. This film is helmed by ace director Prashanth Neel.

Check out the picture shared by Radhika Pandit:

The film will also star Bollywood actors, Sanjay Dutt and . The director Prashanth Neel shared fun pictures from the sets of the film with Mohra actress Raveena Tandon. The actress also shared a picture from the sets of the Yash starrer along with the lead star and the film's crew.

