Radhika Pandit shares a classy PIC with Yash as they celebrate ‘5 years of living together’: I still love it

KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit are celebrating 5 years of getting engaged to one another. Radhika often shares lovely pictures of the couple on her Instagram account. Radhika took to Instagram and shared a classy picture with Yash. The couple is sitting on a couch wearing lovely attires. Radhika is holding Yash closely in the image and cheekily wrote in the caption, “No.. I am not trying to strangle him, even after 5yrs of living together I still love it”. Radhika went down memory lane and reminisced some great memory of being engaged to ‘incredible man’ Yash.

Radhika shared the engagement video on Instagram, Yash can be seen looking extremely young and dashing, whereas Radhika looks beautiful. Sharing the video, Radhika wrote, “It's been 5yrs today that I got engaged to this incredible man, in my favorite place with my favorite people being around! I still remember this day, like it was yesterday.. sharing this video just to relive that perfect day again. P.S: A shout out to all my dear friends who were a part of that special day to share any pic u have of that day, pic of the decor, or an invite, or anything u have memories attached to.”

Take a look at the post:

Radhika and Yash met on the sets of the TV show Nandagokuland and worked together in many films. The couple got married in 2016 and have two beautiful kids. On the work front, Yash is awaiting the release of KGF Part 2 which is directed by Prasanth Neel. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist.

