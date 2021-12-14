Radhika Pandit shares a fun throwback video of Ayra trying to feed baby Yatharv; WATCH

Radhika Pandit shared a throwback video of her children on Instagram. In the enchanting video Radhika Pandit’s daughter Ayra is unsuccessfully trying to feed her younger brother Ayush. However, the little one is constantly disturbed in the process. In the video, the actress can be heard giggling at her actions of her two munchkins. Radhika captioned it as, “Somebody plz, just let me feed my lil brother”.

The Kannada actress met her husband Yash on the sets of a television show, Nandagokula. The two fell in love after being friends for a long time and later got married in a grand ceremony on December 9, 2016. They have been couple goals ever since. Radhika and Yash were blessed with a baby girl in December 2018, whom they named Ayra. Later in October 2019 the two became proud parents of a baby boy. The boy is named Yatharv. The two actors recently celebrated 5 years of togetherness.

Now taking about the upcoming projects, Yash gained new heights of stardom with 2018 film, K.G.F Chapter 1. He will soon feature in the second installment of the franchise. The action flick will be made under director Prashanth Neel, who also helmed the original movie.

The film enjoys an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Achyuth Kumar to name a few. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, the highly anticipated project is slated to hit the silver screens on 14 April 2022. K.G.F Chapter 2 is said to be the most expensive Kannada film with a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore.

