Radhika Pandit shares THROWBACK photo with Yash and friends in Norway; Gets nostalgic

Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram space and shared a throwback photo with Yash from a shooting spot in Norway.

Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most loved celebrity couple in the South entertainment industry. Whenever they post their photos online, it always makes headlines. After being close friends for years, eventually love bloomed between them. Their relationship was kept a secret and when they got engaged in August 2016, they broke the news to their fans. Today, Radhika has shared a throwback photo from her trip with Yash and friends.

She stated that the photo was taken before four years and expressed how nostalgic it made her feel. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “A dear friend sent me this pic reminding me that its been 4yrs since we shot this lovely song in this Fabulous place called NORWAY! Shoot Memories”. Yash and Radhika’s love story started when the two met at the sets of a daily soap Nandagokula in 2007. They continued to be co-stars in Mr & Mrs Ramachari and Moggina Manasu.

Meanwhile, Radhika is currently busy with Yash’s foundation Yashomarga Foundation, which works to help farmers. On the work front, Yash is busy with the sequel of KGF. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the pandemic COVID-19 gripped the country. Recently, the makers revealed that they have resumed the shooting and it is expected that more details will be updated soon.

