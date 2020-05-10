Radhika Pandit shares UNSEEN pics with her son & daughter Ayra; Says, 'Am a new mom & learning from the best'

Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shared beautiful pictures with her baby boy and daughter Ayra. Check out the picture.

KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shares a rare picture with daughter Ayra and son. The stunning Radhika Pandit writes in her Instagram post that, "What we do is not easy, I can tell this coz I know now.. stretch marks, tummy fat, dark circles, sleep deprivation, exhaustion, multitasking, mood swings and what not.. but wear all this with pride coz what u get in return for this is PRICELESS.. just like our mothers! Trying to be half as good as my mother is.. I may make mistakes I know, but it's ok, I am a new mother n I am learning from the best. To all the special mothers out there, just want to say "You are doing great" don't let anyone tell u otherwise!! HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY."

Yash's wife shared a beautiful picture with her baby boy and daughter Ayra. Sometime back, Radhika Pandit has also shared an adorable picture of her son on her Instagram account. Radhika lovingly refers to her baby boy as 'lil Junior' in her post. Yash's wife writes that her baby boy is the apple of her eye and the rainbow of her family. She also revealed about her daughter Ayra that she is a very loved and popular kid in the south as fans love to talk about her.

Check out Radhika Pandit's post:

Radhika also points out that she feels lucky to be a mother to Ayra, who receives a lot of love from everyone. On October 30, 2019, the gorgeous looking couple, Yash and Radhika welcomed their baby boy into the world.

