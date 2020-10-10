  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Radhika Pandit shares VIDEOS of her son Yatharv trying to mimic Yash as he teaches him nursery rhymes; WATCH

In the video, Yash can be seen trying to make his son repeat after him, as he sings the nursery rhyme Jhonny Jhonny Yes Pappa.
11325 reads Mumbai
Radhika Pandit shares VIDEOS of her son Yatharv trying to mimic Yash as he teaches him nursery rhymes; WATCHRadhika Pandit shares VIDEOS of her son Yatharv trying to mimic Yash as he teaches him nursery rhymes; WATCH
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In what looks like the mother of all the adorable videos shared by Radhika Pandit and Yash, the former’s latest video, where Yash can be seen teaching their youngest kid nursery rhymes, has won many hearts. In the videos, Yash can be seen teaching his son Yathrav ‘Johnny Johnny Yes Pappa’, as Yathrav can be seen trying to imitate the same, while playing with his little ball. An Impatient Yash can be seen trying to make the baby sing the whole song.

Sharing the video, Radhika Pandit wrote, “Lockdown diaries: One Johnny and Another (a rather impatient one)”. The pan Indian star Yash can be seen attending his fatherly duties with full dedication and love during this period of lockdown. Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash joined the sets of his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 yesterday. Taking to his Instagram space, he shared a photo from the sets while revealing the news.

See the post here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lockdown diaries : One Johnny and Another (a rather impatient one) #radhikapandit #nimmaRP

A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on

Also Read: Rana Daggubati sends heartfelt birthday wishes for Rakul Preet Singh and SS Rajamouli; Shares PHOTOS

Srinidhi Shetty will be seen playing the female lead. Raveena Tandon will be seen playing a key role and it is rumoured that she will be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the historical flick. Earlier in May, it was revealed by the makers that they have resumed the film’s work with music composition. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 1 was the biggest blockbuster Sandalwood film. Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the main antagonist.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Radhika Pandit's Instagram

You may like these
KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shares a super cute picture of their son Yatharv as he completes 11 months
Radhika Pandit shares adorable photo with Ayra; Says daughters are the best friends that one would ever need
Yash and Ayra secretly record Radhika Pandit as she tries to get a perfect selfie angle; Watch VIDEO
Yash goes on a farm getaway with family and gets along with farm animals; See post
Yash REVEALS the meaning of his and Radhika Pandit’s second child’s name Yathrav in an emotional note
Yash and Radhika Pandit name their son Yatharv; Share a beautiful VIDEO from the naming ceremony

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement