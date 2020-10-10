Radhika Pandit shares VIDEOS of her son Yatharv trying to mimic Yash as he teaches him nursery rhymes; WATCH

In the video, Yash can be seen trying to make his son repeat after him, as he sings the nursery rhyme Jhonny Jhonny Yes Pappa.

In what looks like the mother of all the adorable videos shared by Radhika Pandit and Yash, the former’s latest video, where Yash can be seen teaching their youngest kid nursery rhymes, has won many hearts. In the videos, Yash can be seen teaching his son Yathrav ‘Johnny Johnny Yes Pappa’, as Yathrav can be seen trying to imitate the same, while playing with his little ball. An Impatient Yash can be seen trying to make the baby sing the whole song.

Sharing the video, Radhika Pandit wrote, “Lockdown diaries: One Johnny and Another (a rather impatient one)”. The pan Indian star Yash can be seen attending his fatherly duties with full dedication and love during this period of lockdown. Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash joined the sets of his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 yesterday. Taking to his Instagram space, he shared a photo from the sets while revealing the news.

Srinidhi Shetty will be seen playing the female lead. will be seen playing a key role and it is rumoured that she will be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the historical flick. Earlier in May, it was revealed by the makers that they have resumed the film’s work with music composition. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 1 was the biggest blockbuster Sandalwood film. Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the main antagonist.

