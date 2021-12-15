Radhikaa Sarathkumar's swimsuit photos from Goa holiday take the internet by storm

South star Radhikaa Sarathkumar took to Twitter to share pictures from her holiday in Goa. She captioned the post on a micro-blogging site as, "Back on Twitter and back from Goa, Sun, sand and beach, realised how long it’s been since I walked in the beach." The pictures show the actress donning a cool and casual beach look. She paired a light blue shirt with a cap and shades. Also, Radhikaa Sarathkumar nailed a black swimsuit.

The 59-year-old star shared a sneak peek from her Goa vacation where she was accompanied by her husband-actor Sarathkumar. Radhikaa Sarathkumar is enjoying her life to the fullest. The photos of her from Goa holiday have gone viral on social media.

Check out the post below:

Back on Twitter and back from Goa, Sun, sand and beachrealised how long it’s been since I walked in the beach. pic.twitter.com/9e8USpMTZQ — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) December 14, 2021

Radhikaa Sarathkumar ruled the television scene in 80s with her serials 'Chithi', 'Annamalai', and 'Selvi', 'Arasi' to name a few. All her shows were popular with the audience. However, she took a break from television after her appearance in 'Chithi 2'.

Coming to her latest projects, she will next be a part of Kuruthi Attam starring Atharvaa Murali and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Directed by Sri Ganesh, the action-thriller is being produced by Rock Fort Entertainment. The film was to release in June 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, but the project was postponed. The film is now slated for a Christmas release on 24 December 2021. Kuruthi Attam will also see Radha Ravi, Vatsan Chakravarthy and Vinod Sagar. It would be a delight to see Radhikaa Sarathkumar on screen once again.