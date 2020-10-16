Radikaa Sarathkumar backs Vijay Sethupathi amid the controversy around Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

The actress Radikaa Sarathkumar also stated that work should be approached more professionally in her tweet amid the controversy surrounding the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic tiled 800.

The biopic based on ace cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead has been making news ever since it was announced. The biopic based on the Sri Lankan cricketer was caught in the eye of storm as the people demanded that the actor should drop out of the film as the country of Sri Lanka is reportedly known to have oppressed Eelam Tamils. As per the news report on the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic titled 800 also states that the hashtag #ShameOnVijaySethupathi had trended on Twitter. The latest news update comes in the form of a social media post from actress Radikaa Sarathkumar.

The actress has come in support of the makkal selvan who is essaying the lead role in the much awaited film. The actress wrote in her tweet, "#muthaiyamuralitharan biopic &asking @VijaySethuOffl not to act Pouting facedo these people hav no work??why not ask @SunRisers. why he is the head coach, team belongs to a Tamilian with political affiliations?VSP is an actor, and do not curb an actor. VSP&cricket both don’t warrant nonsense." The further tweeted saying, "The owners of #Sunrisers, & #SunTV, though they have political affiliations, all these decades they could distinctly & professionally handle politics, sports & entertainment with due credits. Why not our film industry look at entertainment away from political view point." Furthermore, the actress also stated that work should be approached more professionally in her tweet.

Check out the posts

#muthaiyamuralitharan biopic &asking @VijaySethuOffl not to act do these people hav no work??why not ask @SunRisers why he is the head coach, team belongs to a Tamilian with political affiliations?VSP is an actor, and do not curb an actor. VSP&cricket both don’t warrant nonsense — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) October 16, 2020

The owners of #Sunrisers, & #SunTV, though they have political affiliations, all these decades they could distinctly & professionally handle politics, sports & entertainment with due credits. Why not our film industry look at entertainment away from political view point. 1/2 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) October 16, 2020

my intention of that tweet was not to create any room for controversies but was to support the film industry and the connected artists within prejudices. That's why I brought in #Sunrisers name as a testimony of non biased, neutral and professional approach — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) October 16, 2020

