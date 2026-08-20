Radikaa Sarathkumar praises Vishwanath And Sons star Suriya for film’s success, reveals ‘he went through mental battles’

Content Warning- This article contains references to mental illness. Reader discretion is advised.

Suriya’s latest release Vishwanath & Sons has struck a chord with audiences. The Venky Atluri directorial is having a successful run in the theaters. At the film’s recent meet, Suriya’s co-star and on-screen mother Radikaa Sarathkumar spoke warmly about their long-standing bond and the personal struggles she has witnessed him overcome.

Radikaa Sarathkumar praises Suriya after Vishwanath & Sons success

Radikaa revealed that she has seen the actor navigate difficult periods away from the spotlight. Speaking about him at the event, she said, “I feel way more connected to him as a family member because I’ve seen his struggles, seen the pain he’s been through. A lot of people have faced challenges in movies, but the real mental battles, that’s another level. Suriya overcame those struggles, and watching him closely, I genuinely feel proud when I see him.”

The veteran actor also opened up about how reserved Suriya is when it comes to discussing his personal feelings. “Suriya isn't someone who talks a lot. He rarely opens up. He only really talks well with a select few people. I was one of the few close ones who talked to him a lot. I would tell him, don't do it like this, do it like that,” she added.

All about Vishwanath & Sons

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons stars Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, a professional in his 40s attempting to rebuild his life. Mamitha Baiju plays Maddy, a young woman who develops feelings for him despite their age difference, while Radikaa portrays his mother. The Tamil film has also been dubbed into Telugu and is backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

The film features an extensive supporting cast, including Raveena Tandon, Nasser, Sudha, Raghu Babu, Sunil Reddy, Bhavani Sri, Viva Harsha, Kaali Venkat, George Maryan, Hyper Aadhi, Srija Ravi, Sarvadaman Banerjee, Mathew Varghese, Kalyani Natarajan, Karate Karthik and Master Charvik. GV Prakash has composed the music for the project.

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