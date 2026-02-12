Radikaa Sarathkumar recalls insecure moment working with Kamal Haasan: ‘When he hugged me, I felt it looked...’

Kamal Haasan and Radikaa Sarathkumar appeared in the romantic film Swathi Muthyam, directed by K. Viswanath. The cult classic has received widespread praise over the years. Recently, however, the leading lady recalled an experience from the film’s shoot, revealing her insecurity while working with the Thug Life actor.

Radikaa Sarathkumar recalls her memories working with Kamal Haasan

Speaking with Galatta Plus, Radikaa Sarathkumar opened up about working with Kamal Haasan and how she felt insecure about her skin complexion at the time. The actress revealed that she was supposed to hug Haasan from behind, but the scene felt awkward while filming, making it appear somewhat off-putting on screen.

Radikaa said, “Director Viswanath asked, ‘Do you both not like each other?’ I said, ‘No sir, nothing,’ and even Kamal was taken aback. However, the director sensed some discomfort between us.”

“What followed surprised everyone on set. Suddenly, he looked at Kamal, took a bottle of perfume, and sprayed it all over him. The team assumed it was about fragrance or hygiene. It wasn’t,” the actress added.

Radikaa then revealed that the issue stemmed from her own insecurity about her complexion. She said, “I told Kamal Haasan that you are too fair and my hands are two shades darker than my face. When he hugged me, I felt it looked very bad.”

She added that Kamal immediately dismissed her concern and laughed it off, telling her that it should never be an issue. The actress also mentioned that even today, Haasan teases her about the fixation she had back then.

Radikaa Sarathkumar’s next movie

Radikaa Sarathkumar will next appear in the lead role in Thaai Kizhavi. Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the comedy film is co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan under the banner of Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

Apart from Radikaa, the film features Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, and others in key roles. The movie is slated to release in theatres on February 20, 2026.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan will appear in a lead role for the upcoming movie, tentatively titled KH237. Afterwards, he will also share the screen alongside Rajinikanth in their reunion flick.

