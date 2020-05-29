Radikaa Sarathkumar reveals her biggest regret; Says she missed chance to work with THIS legendary director

Taking to her Twitter space, Radikaa Sarathkumar stated that she missed opportunities to work with legendary director K Balachander.

Taking to Twitter, veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar stated that her greatest regret in her more than 4-decade long career in the cinema industry is not missing opportunities to work with legendary director K Balachander. She stated that they had held discussions a few films. But none of it happened. She also went on to say that the director had expected something extraordinary from her. While answering to a fan’s query, she gave this statement.

“We discussed a few times, but he wanted something extraordinary for me, but sadly it did not happen. My great regret,” Radikaa wrote on the micro-blogging website. Meanwhile, Radikaa Sarathkumar was last seen in family emotional drama, Vaanam Kottatum. Vikram Prabhu, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Madonna Sebastian, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sarathkumar, and Amitash Pradhan were seen in key roles in Vaanam Kottatum. Produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, the film was written by Mani Ratnam.

It is to be noted that the film’s director Dhana was a former associate of the ace director Mani Ratnam. She will be next seen in music composer and filmmaker James Vasanthan’s next directorial venture. Titled O Andha Naatkal, the film has an ensemble of star cast including Radikaa, Khushbu, Urvashi and Suhasini and about 80 percent of the shooting for the film has been done in Melbourne, Australia. The romantic comedy film will have these actors dancing at a nightclub in Melbourne for a song titled Madras Enna Melbourne Enna, sung by Cassandra Rachel and Super Singer fame Sowmya.

