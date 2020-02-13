Radikaa Sarathkumar’s game show Kodeeswari to go off air? Find out

Tamil reality game show Kodeeswari, which is being hosted by Radikaa Sarathkumar, will go off air after the 40th episode on February 14.

After entertaining Tamil audience with more than 30 episodes of the reality game show Kodeeswari, Colors Tamil has reportedly decided to wind up the show, which was hosted by senior Tamil actor Radikaa Sarathkumar. It is to be noted that this is the first time that the show has ever been hosted by a female star. The show will be winded up after they telecast the 40th episode on February 14, 2020.

It is expected that the grand finale will feature memories and interesting moments from the show. Meanwhile, the channel took to social media and revealed that the show will have two special guests - legendary actor Saroja Devi and Radikaa’s mother Geetha Radha. Many celebrities including Sarathkumar, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Meena, Radha took part in the show. The cash prize that they won will be donated to charity.

So far, only one person managed to win a crore in the show. A differently-abled participant, Kousalya Karthika, who took part in the show last month, was awarded with Rs 1 crore after she gave correct answers to all the questions asked by Radikaa during her participation. After winning the cash amount, Kausalya met actor-politician Kamal Haasan and had a conversation with him along with the show host Radikaa. Meanwhile, Radikaa’s last outing was Vaanam Kottatum, in which she shared screen space with Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Aishwarya Rajesh. The family drama was released last week and it is being received well by the audience. She is also the lead actor in the second installment of a TV series titled Chitti, which is being aired in Sun TV.

