Radikaa Sarathkumar’s TV series Chithi part 2 to be aired from THIS date; Find Out

It has been revealed by Sun TV that the sequal to the unforgettable TV show, Chithi, starting Radikaa Sarathkumar, will be aired from January 27.

In the history of Tamil soap operas, Chithi is one of the iconic serials that can never be forgotten by Tamil Nadu people. The series took Tamil TV shows to the next level. Radikaa Sarathkumar rose to become the trend setter in Tamil TV serials. She even earned a huge fan following through the same. Many senior actors including Devayani and Khushbu followed her footsteps and started acting on the small screen. Directed by CJ Baskar, Chithi was aired between December 1999 and November 2001. The series had Radikaa Sarathkumar in dual roles as Saradha and Sakthi.

In an exciting news, Sun TV had earlier announced that a sequel of the famous show would be telecasted. Now, it has been revealed that the show will start from January 27, 2020. Radikaa took to her social media and shared the first look poster and a teaser of the serial. Looking at the promo, one will be taken on a nostalgic tour as the iconic ‘Kannin Mani’ song was played. Chithi 2’s star cast includes Ponvannan, Shilpa, Mahalakshmi, and others. The serial will premiere every day from Monday to Saturday at 9 PM.

From the promo that was released today, it can be noticed that Ponvannan plays the role of Radikaa’s husband. The promo has been released on the official YouTube channel of Sun TV. Meanwhile, Radikaa Sarathkumar is also hosting the Tamil reality show, Kodeeswari in Colors Tamil channel.

Credits :Twitter

Read More