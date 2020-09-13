  1. Home
Radikaa Sarathkumar shares BTS PHOTO with Vijay Sethupathi; Says they work on Sundays too

Directed by Deepak Sundarajan, the film has Taapsee Pannu as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role.
It was reported recently that Vijay Sethupathi and Tapsee Pannu are joining hands for a comedy flick directed by Deepak Sundarajan. The film marks the director’s debut film. Recently, Radikaa Sarathkumar took to her Twitter space and shared a photo with Tapsee Pannu, revealing that she is also starring in the film. Today, she shared photos from the sets of the film, where she can be seen posing with Vijay Sethupathi, Madhumitha, Deva Darshini and Panchu Arunachalam.

It was also reported earlier that the shooting will start in the month of September. Earlier, it was reported that the film will also have Yogi Babu in a key role. The makers are yet to make an official confirmation on the film’s cast and crew. Apparently, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role in the film. In the interview with us, Tapsee had earlier said that she will be seen playing a special role in the film. Produced by Jana Gana Mana’s makers Fashion Studios, the film will have Tapsee in the lead role.

See her Tweet here:

Meanwhile, Radikaa will be next seen in music composer and filmmaker James Vasanthan’s next directorial venture. Titled O Andha Naatkal, the film has an ensemble of star cast including Radikaa, Khushbu, Urvashi and Suhasini and about 80 percent of the shooting for the film has been done in Melbourne, Australia. The romantic comedy film will have these actors dancing at a nightclub in Melbourne for a song titled Madras Enna Melbourne Enna, sung by Cassandra Rachel and Super Singer fame Sowmya.

