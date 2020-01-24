Radikaa Sarathkumar shares a fun story of how Mani Ratnam chose Aishwarya Rai over her for Ponniyin Selvan

Radikaa Sarathkumar jovially also shared about how Mani Ratnam chose Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over her for his upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan.

Veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar at a recent event of her upcoming film Vaanam Kottattum shared a light moment as she shared a funny story. The actress at the audio launch event recalled times while working with Mani Ratnam. She shared about how the filmmaker faced hard time while she was doing the role of Bharatanatyam dancer in his second film. "He cried at some point. He is crying even today. I had asked him 'why did you cast me in that role'. His response will be in two words – 'it's okay," the actress said at the event and Mani Ratnam could not stop laughing about it.

Radhika jovially also shared about how Mani Ratnam chose over her for his upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan. She said, "Mani would prefer me to do all his important characters, but apparently Aishwarya Rai lacks a few inches than me which makes her, his ideal choice," and this cracked up the crowd. "I asked Mani Ratnam for a role in Ponniyin Selvan, but he said 'it's two inches here and there," she added. Everything that the actress said was on a lighter note. Check out the video below.

Mani Ratnam has co-written Radikaa Sarathkumar's upcoming film, which has been directed by Dhana Sekaran. The film also Vikram Prabhu, Madonna Sebastian and Aishwarya Rajesh in the leads.

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan prepares for her role in Ponniyin Selvan; Read details

Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, the film went on floors last month and its stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, among others. The film is an adaptation of a popular Tamil novel of the same name, written by Tamil author Kalki.

Credits :YouTube

Read More