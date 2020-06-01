Radikaa Sarathkumar urges the south television industry to work more diligently as filming work resumes

The actress took to her Twitter account to thank the CM of Tamil Nadu for allowing the television industry to resume the filming work and also urged the television industry folks to ensure safety for all as they resume work.

The southern actress Radikaa Sarathkumar who featured in films like Kizhakku Cheemayile, Vaanam Kottatum, and Jeans tweeted about how the south television industry needs to work more diligently as the cast and crew of south TV serials resume the filming work. The actress took to her Twitter account to thank the CM of Tamil Nadu for allowing the television industry to resume the filming work. Radikaa Sarathkumar wrote, "Thank you, CMO TamilNadu, Kadamburrajuofl, for facilitating to start work for television. We will need to work in an efficient and practical way to ensure safety for all concerned."

The government of India had imposed a nationwide lockdown due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. Now, slowly and steadily the country is witnessing easing of lockdown regulations. Recently, news reports, suggest that the Tamil Nadu government announced that the TV industry can resume the shooting for the serials. Some time back, many southern filmmakers steadily resumed work. Some makers kick-started their work on the dubbing process of the films.

Many filmmakers will be making a decision on restarting the filming process of their ventures once the lockdown is lifted. The eased lockdown measures in Tamil Nadu reportedly state that a maximum of 60 members can be present on the sets of the TV serial. Earlier it was reported that the limit was of 20 people to be present while doing the shooting for the television serials.

