Radikaa Sarathkumar's son Rahul shows his dancing skills as he grooves to Vijay's Verithanam from Bigil; WATCH

Radikaa Sarathkumar's son Rahul shows off his swag and style as he dances to a popular song, composed by maestro AR Rahman and sung by Thalapathy Vijay himself.

Radikaa Sarathkumar's son Rahul's dancing video has surfaced on social media and it is grabbing all the attention. The young star kid is seen flaunting his cool dance moves as he grooves to Vijay's popular song Verithanam from Bigil. One can see in the video, Rahul shows off his swag and style as he dances to a popular song, composed by maestro AR Rahman and sung by Thalapathy Vijay himself. Radikaa Sarathkumar's son Rahul is just 16 and has started grabbing the spotlight slowly. Though he is not much active on social media, Rahul looks pretty confident and it remains to see if he follows the footsteps of his parents.

Veteran actress Radhikaa's son Rahul Sarathkumar celebrated his 16th birthday in June. To celebrate the occasion, the actress shared a lovely picture with her son along with a heartfelt message. She tweeted, "Happy birthday my teenager, wish you loads of peace and happiness. Keep reaching for it I am always there for you my love." The young boy also hit the headlines as he launched a song video titled 'Ra'Sun Take Off. It gained a lot of appreciation and is written and performed by himself.

Meanwhile, check out his latest video below:

Also Read: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara shows off her cool moves as she learns renegade dance; WATCH

Radikaa has acted in over three hundred films in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The talented actress recently completed 45 years in the film industry. She tweeted "Never have I thought I will come this far, I took everyday as a challenge and gave my best and kept my work evolving, that is what gave me this journey, which has given happiness, hope and courage to many and loads of love and strength to me.Thanks to all????".

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×